Everything you need to know about the dangers of and how to test for radon gas

Most home tests are of a passive type. They absorb radon gas and give you a reading on the level of radon in your home. The problem is the level of radon in your home can vary from season to season, so you may need to test multiple times per year. Otherwise your option is to buy a more expensive, active type of long-term test, which would likely require a trained professional to operate. You can learn more about finding test kits and hiring a professional here.