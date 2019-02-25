Cooler for your Monday then some rain on Tues. and Weds.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The days of record breaking warmth is about to come to an end as winds pick up out of the NNW on Monday. A small craft advisory is in effect for coastal waters through Monday night.
Winds will be blowing at 15-20 mph out of the N. on Monday. This will keep high temperatures down into the mid 70s as opposed to the mid 80s we have been seeing lately. Temperatures throughout the rest of the work week will be in the mid to upper 70s.
• Back to more average temperatures
• Rain chances increasing
• Sea fog gone for a while
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Winds out of the NW switching to the NNE later in the day.
Monday night partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday clouds increasing and a good chance for rain later in the day and through the night. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 70s.
Rain chance stays elevated on Wednesday and mainly cloudy throughout the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s.
Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
