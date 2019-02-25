City creates North Port Youth Council, searching for children to join and represent schools in the area

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - We have all heard of city council passing laws that locally effect the community, but what about a younger council to help with laws that affect them?
The City of North Port has created a Youth Council to listen to the ideas the local youth have.
According to the City, the purpose of the NPYC is to provide the City Commission a youth perspective on issues that affect North Port and to provide youth an opportunity to be active and make a difference in their community.
The full application and details are located here.
According to the website your child must meet the following requirements:
Requirements to be on the North Port Youth Council:
- Every student member shall attend school within the limits of the City of North Port for a period of one year prior to the appointment and shall remain a student through their term.
- Every student member must have completed 7th grade, be in middle school or high school, and be under the age of 20.
The City Commission is endeavoring to appoint members so that a diverse representation of the community is achieved. Members of the NPYC may include:
- One member representing North Port High School
- One member representing Imagine High School
- One member representing Heron Creek Middle School
- One member representing Woodland Middle School
- One member representing home schoolers
- Up to five at-large members who are residents of North Port
Any questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office, (941) 429-7270.
