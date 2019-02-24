3-year-old attacked by family Pit Bull in Bradenton later airlifted to hospital in critical condition

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A 3-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by his family pit bull.
On Saturday, around 2:39 p.m. the 3-year-old’s grandmother called authorities to report “two pit bulls” attacking her grandson.
Deputies say according to a witness, one pit bull was lying by a fence line in the shade. The 3-year-old walked in front of the house where they dog was lying at, then [one] pit bull jumped up and attacked the grandson, causing severe injury to his head, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the grandmother and aunt went outside and were able to get only one pit bull off of the victim.
There was also another dog at the scene, but Animal Control doesn’t know if the second animal was involved in the attack.
Both dogs were taken into custody.
Deputies say the 3-year-old was later airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after EMS arrived on the scene and administered first aid to the child.
Deputies say the investigation continues.
