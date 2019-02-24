Toddler in critical condition after being attacked by grandmother’s pit bull

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The day before his birthday, a 2-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being critically injured when his grandmother’s pit bull attacked him.
On Saturday around 2:30pm, the 2-year-old’s grandmother called authorities to report that her two pit bulls were attacking her grandson. EMS arrived quickly and began to treat the child, who was later airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office interviewed an eyewitness who told deputies that a 3-year-old pit bull was out of its area and lying in the shade by a fence when the toddler walked to where the dog was located. For unknown reasons, the dog jumped to attack the boy, causing severe injuries to his head.
The boy’s grandmother and aunt came out of the house and were able to pull the pit bull off of the boy.
Animal Control responded and took the pit bull involved in the attack into custody. There was a second pit bull located at the scene that was also removed, but Animal Control says it’s unclear if that dog was involved in the attack.
The boy who was attacked was two years old on Saturday, February 23 and turned three on Sunday, February 24.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the attack.
