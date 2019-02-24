Suspects on the loose after breaking into unlocked cars in Bradenton subdivision

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Suspects are on the loose after breaking into unlocked cars in a Bradenton subdivision.
On Fri. Feb. 22 through Sun. 24 unlocked vehicle burglaries occurred in the Woods of Hammock Place subdivision, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects who have not been identified broke into four vehicles, which were all unlocked at the time, according to deputies.
Deputies say the suspects broke into the cars and stole about $230 worth of items.
One suspect was caught on video wearing all black. Deputies were not able to identify the suspects race or gender.
After the vehicle burglary, the suspect fled the scene.
The crimes remain under investigation.
Anyone with any information please contact Crime Stoppers or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
