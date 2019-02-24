Sarasota firefighter and paramedic died in fiery car crash trying to help a drunk driver on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WWSB) - One Sarasota firefighter and paramedic died in a crash on I-75 trying to help a drunk driver involved in the accident.
Three vehicles were involved in a fatal car accident on I-75 on Sunday morning around 4:35 a.m.
According to FHP, 32-year-old George Edwards of Ruskin is suspected as the drunk driver, driving southbound on I-75 and suddenly stopping in the inside lane near the 254 milepost for an unknown reason.
The second vehicle was driving southbound on I-75 and the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop in time to avoid the crash with the first vehicle. The 31-year-old driver also suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to FHP.
After the second vehicle crashed with the first one. Both vehicles stopped in the southbound lanes on I-75.
Wesley H. Weysham, 59, a Sarasota firefighter and paramedic was driving on I-75 and noticed a Edwards needed help. Weysham pulled the driver out of his truck to the inside shoulder to assist with medical care, according to FHP.
A third vehicle was driving southbound on I-75 and did not notice the first and second vehicle involved in the crash. The third vehicle crashed into the first vehicle which spun and collided with Weysham who died on the scene.
The 24-year-old driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The first vehicle caught on fire and burned completely.
Weysham is recognized as a good Samaritan in the release from FHP.
The southbound lanes of I-75 reopened after it was closed for about five hours.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.