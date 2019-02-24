Orioles fans elated, SRQ adds non stop flights to Baltimore

“we were able to convince the allegiant folks that this non-stop flight is very important to the area and that it will do well.”, said Visit Sarasota Director of Sports Shelby Connett. She points out that they’ve seen an uptick in visitation from the Baltimore-DC area in the last few years with the orioles generating more than 360-million dollars in economic impact since 2015. Connett said, “We can certainly attribute that partially to the Orioles being in town and to the spring training uptick. In addition, we do receive a million dollars advertising value through the Orioles that we do use year round to promote Sarasota as a beach vacation destination so we can certainly say that our partnership with the Orioles has helped with that increase in visitation.”