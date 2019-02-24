Orioles fans elated, SRQ adds non stop flights to Baltimore

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The route to Sarasota just got a little bit easier for baseball fans.
Flights to and from Baltimore to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport began today and just in time for some spring training action. This inaugural Allegiant Airlines flight could not have come soon enough for Jane Rodbell who lives in both Sarasota and Baltimore, Maryland. She said, “So we’ve been waiting for something non-stop so we could go back and forth with ease.”
Rodbell is also a Baltimore Orioles fan. One of the main reasons the airport authority incorporated the new destination was to provide a convenience to Baltimore Orioles fans for spring training and even the regular season.
“we were able to convince the allegiant folks that this non-stop flight is very important to the area and that it will do well.”, said Visit Sarasota Director of Sports Shelby Connett. She points out that they’ve seen an uptick in visitation from the Baltimore-DC area in the last few years with the orioles generating more than 360-million dollars in economic impact since 2015. Connett said, “We can certainly attribute that partially to the Orioles being in town and to the spring training uptick. In addition, we do receive a million dollars advertising value through the Orioles that we do use year round to promote Sarasota as a beach vacation destination so we can certainly say that our partnership with the Orioles has helped with that increase in visitation.”
Even Booker high school Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley taking advantage--to visit her grandson born just one week ago. She said, I came across this flight and saw it advertised in November and I could not believe and I booked it immediately. It just so happened to be the very first flight leaving Sarasota going to Baltimore and for me I’m sure it’s going to be many to come.”
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.