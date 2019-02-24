$2,200 of items stolen, suspect found sitting in woman’s car in Manatee County deputies later find pry bar and two knives on him

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - A suspect in Manatee County was found sitting in the woman’s car after he stole almost $2,200 worth of items.
On Sun. Feb 24, around 7:30 a.m. a woman called authorities to report her car was broken into and the suspect was still sitting in her car located around the 3000 block of 9th St. E in Bradenton.
Deputies say they saw 37-year-old Jose E. Mendez walking around the 3200 block of 9th Street East and he suddenly paused.
After the suspect saw deputies he threw down a back pack and took off running, crossing over 9th Street East onto 31 Ave.
Deputies say Mendez ran across the street and threw down a cigarette packet, which had a used “Rock Cocaine” smoker inside of it.
Deputies began to chase the suspect on foot and he was later detained by the victim’s car, according to the release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department.
After deputies identified he was the suspect, they later found out he stole almost $2,200 of items from the victim which was later returned.
Deputies arrested Mendez, conducted a search warrant on him, his backpack and later discovered a pry bar and two knives.
Deputies took the suspect to jail and he was charged for armed burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.