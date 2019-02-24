Boy, 11, in custody after allegedly trying to kill state trooper father

GRANGER, IN (WNDU/Gray News) - After an Indiana state trooper was shot inside his home, his 11-year-old son was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, WNDU reports.
State Trooper Matt Makowski is in semi-stable condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery. He suffered one gunshot wound to his lower body Thursday night.
Makowski’s son has been detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on an attempted murder charge.
Because the suspect is a minor, authorities are being careful with what they release. However, neighbors say they’re shocked by the alleged crime but not surprised.
Several parents described the fifth grader as aggressive, violent and even manipulative. They say he viciously targeted at least one child last year and has even threatened adults.
County authorities have not validated these claims but say, if true, they will investigate.
