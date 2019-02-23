Warm weekend ahead with slightly cooler weather moving in on Monday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The warm weather will continue on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s inland and right around 80 near the coast. There will be a slight chance for a few widely scattered showers inland. Expect the winds to switch around to the SW Saturday night in advance of a weak cold front. There could be some fog or low cloudiness for the start of the day on Sunday. This front will pull up stationary near the Suncoast late Sunday which will bring a slight cool down for Monday. The forecast for Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for a few showers mainly in the late afternoon and evening.