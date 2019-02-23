South County Sheriff’s facility set to close

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will close its South County office on March 4.
Sheriff Tom Knight said in a press release on Friday that social media has made it easier than ever to contact law enforcement.
“I am very proud of my staff who continue to look for new and smarter ways to serve the public,” said Sheriff Knight. “If we want to continue to be successful, we have to stay progressive and constantly look for ways to improve. By relieving the south county desk, there will be more boots on the ground and by all accounts, that is something our citizens are always eager to see.”
The press release stated the following: “Beginning March 4, as a result of continued analysis, evolving technology, and citizen needs, the south county sheriff’s office facility along S.R. 776 in Venice, will be permanently closed.”
The agency’s Sarasota headquarters will become the primary location for citizens to visit a front desk deputy.
For more information about the South County office closing visit. info@sarasotasheriff.org, and call the non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.
