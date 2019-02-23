Cool Front to Cool Us Down

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Hot. It was hot today. In fact, we tied the record for the same temperature as we had last year on the same day! We reached 86 degrees, and normally we should be 74 for the daytime high with lows in the 50′s. We were 64 degrees last night!
The cool front coming in this Sunday will help to cool us down. We should be getting the front through here on Sunday late in the day and this system will linger over the southern part of our state through Wednesday. This means some cooler, drier air on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70′s and that will hold true through the rest of this week.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there is a chance for some showers as cloudy weather sticks around and this will help to set off a few, scattered showers each of those days. Friday, the next system moves in and we will have achance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70′s through next weekend.
