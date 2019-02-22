VIDEO: Convicted felon runs across I-75 while fleeing deputies

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A convicted felon wanted on six outstanding warrants was arrested Thursday, but not before deputies say he led them on a high speed chase that turned into a dash across the busy I-75.
The sheriff’s office says just before 3pm Thursday, deputies made contact with 30-year-old Joey Hoflock of Lakewood Ranch on the 2100 block of N. Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. As deputies attempted to take him into custody, they say he started his vehicle and rammed into a patrol car, forcing the deputy to jump out of the way.
Deputiessay Hoflock fled the scene but they located him in the area of N. Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway. The pursuit took a turn onto Cattlemen Road where deputies say Hoflock struck another deputy’s car. Two of Hoflock’s tires blew out and that’s when deputies say he left his damaged vehicle and ran on foot across the southbound lanes of I-75.
A helicopter was overhead as deputies closed in on Hoflock, taking him into custody in the median of the highway.
Hoflock is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude, and two counts of resisting arrest. Hoflock, a convicted felon, had six outstanding warrants for theft and robbery at the time of his arrest. Deputies say he’s served time previously for similar crimes.
Hoflock remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail while the investigation is ongoing. Deputies say additional charges are pending.
