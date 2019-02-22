Three cars involved in accident on Clark Road in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There has been a multi-car crash on Clark Road on the ramp of I-75 eastbound in Sarasota County involving three vehicles.
The three cars were a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and the model is currently unknown, a black Dodge pick-up truck and a maroon Kia car. The front interior and hood are smashed up on the Silverado truck. The back of the black Dodge is smashed and slightly dented in the front and the back of the Kia is damaged noticeably in the back.
The Kia was traveling on I-75 northeast of the overpass and in front of the Dodge truck. The Silverado slammed into the Dodge and the Dodge slammed into the Kia creating a domino effect. Four people were taken to the hospital but none of them reportedly have any serious injuries.
Traffic on westbound I-75 is back to moving normally, but the traffic eastbound on Clark Road is moving very slowly.
A tow truck has arrived on the scene to gather the damaged vehicles.
