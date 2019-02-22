SMH: Cancer patients currently leaving Sarasota County for treatment

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Right now, nearly half of patients diagnosed with cancer in Sarasota County are leaving the area for treatment, according to Sarasota Memorial Health Care. That’s because currently there’s no comprehensive treatment center around for them. That’s about to change.
All components of cancer treatment, chemotherapy, radiation and surgical oncology, are already offered in our community, but each treatment is fragmented and done at different locations by different doctors. That puts a lot of pressure on the patients to coordinate treatment.
To help ease that inconvenience, Sarasota Memorial Health Care has decided to build a Cancer Institute. It’ll sit on Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s campus, right off of Tamiami Trail, with several branch radiation offices throughout the county.
Chemo, radiation, surgery and everything in between will all be offered in one building, under one umbrella. The program will build on the physicians and program that they already have.
There will be nine operation rooms and 56 private rooms.
The center will specialize in the five most common cancer types: breast, prostate, lung, gynecological and colorectal.
It will work with other cancer centers to treat other types of cancers.
Ground breaking on the institute will be April 16th. It’s expected to be finished sometime in 2021. One of the remote radiation centers, at University Parkway and Honore, has already broken ground. That’ll be complete by 2020.
