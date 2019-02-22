SHOCKING VIDEO: Gunman opens fire outside of Sarasota market

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Police are releasing video of a violent shooting outside of a market in Sarasota.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30pm outside of King’s Meat Mart on the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.
In the video, you see a man exit the market with a gun in his hand. He steps back from the group before getting closer to one individual and opening fire, shooting several times.
The victim runs away, as does the suspect, with the gun visible in the suspect's hand. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Police are hoping someone recognizes the shooter as they say the victim is unwilling to cooperate in the investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 941-954-7092 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
