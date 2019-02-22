Rally being held for Govinda Howell following an incident where witnesses say police used excessive force

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Many are rallying around Govinda Howell following a video that has outraged so many people, especially in the Newtown area. Witnesses say police used excessive force on Howell, a 40-year-old man with mental disabilities, during a traffic stop on Sunday at the corner of 23rd Street and Maple Avenue in Sarasota. One of those witnesses is Jason Bradley, who lives in the neighborhood where this happened.
“Basically they were being too aggressive with that guy and they took him down a certain way that was excessive," said Bradley. "After they picked him up and put him inside of the car, there was stuff going on where they were going side to side spraying him with mace and everything like that,at the end of the day I think this was an innocent guy at the back seat of a car.”
Police say Howell was making movements from the back seat of the car and wasn’t following commands. They say he also put narcotics into his mouth to chew and destroy them. Police released video of Howell being taken to the Sarasota County Jail and then he is taken to the hospital after they say he swallowed narcotics. Sarasota Memorial Hospital says Howell has been released from the hospital. Bradley says tonight’s rally is important to show their support for Howell.
“Hopefully this rally will bring the awareness to the situation and also bring some justice to what’s going on with Govinda at this time,” said Bradley.
The family’s lawyer says no drugs were found in the area of the arrest or on Howell and calls the search unreasonable.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino says their Internal Affairs and Complaints Unit will complete a fair, thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.