Police: Five North Port vehicles burglarized in the past week

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - According to police reports, five unlocked vehicles have been burglarized in the past week in North Port.
The burglaries took place in the South San Mateo Drive area, on Las Vegas Avenue, Enid Lane, Stairway Avenue, and Wentworth Street.
One of the incidents was caught on camera and we have provided the video from North Port Police Department. Anyone who knows anything about the individual in the video should contact Det. Shannon Fortuno at sfortuno@northportpd.com or at 941-429-7326.
Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous can download the “North RePort” app and select Police Tips to provide the information.
