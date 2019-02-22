Oasis Cafe’s Blueberry Muffins | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | February 22, 2019 at 2:56 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 2:56 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Oasis Cafe’s Blueberry Muffins

2 cups flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

Mix together

1/2 cup veg oil

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

Mix together

Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients ( don’t over mix)

Then add blueberries dusted with flour so they don’t sink to the bottom of the pans

Scoop into muffin tins them put tablespoon of raw sugar on top of each.

Makes 6-7 large muffins

