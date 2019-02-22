Oasis Cafe’s Blueberry Muffins | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Oasis Cafe’s Blueberry Muffins
2 cups flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
Mix together
1/2 cup veg oil
1 cup buttermilk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla
Mix together
Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients ( don’t over mix)
Then add blueberries dusted with flour so they don’t sink to the bottom of the pans
Scoop into muffin tins them put tablespoon of raw sugar on top of each.
Makes 6-7 large muffins
