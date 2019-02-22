Memorial set up at the spot where skeletal remains of Jabez Spann were found in Palmetto

PALMETTO (WWSB) - A memorial has been set up for Jabez Spann. It features a big cross with flowers surrounding it and it can be seen as people drive by on a road in a rural section of Manatee County in Palmetto just West of I75. It’s the place where a man working on a fence line Saturday afternoon found the remains belonging to Spann. Here’s an excerpt from the 9-1-1 call.
911 Operator: Tell me exactly what happened?
Caller: We’re out here in the pasture and had found what appears to be a human skull and some bones.”
The remains were tested by a forensic dental expert and Sarasota police say they did match Spann. The 14-year-old was last seen in the Newtown area of Sarasota back in September of 2017.
An intense search for Spann had been going on for a year and half. Gail Allen, who lives near the site where the remains were found, is shocked about the discovery in their very quiet neighborhood.
“It was real sad, to be missing for so long, but I had no idea that it was right down the street from me,” said Allen.
The search continues for the person or the people responsible for the death of Jabez Spann.
Authorities are asking for help. If you know anything at all about this you’re being asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department immediately.
