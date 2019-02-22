How to get free money to enhance your neighborhood

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Dozens of community association leaders came to the annual “Manasota Neighborhood Initiative Grant Program” to learn how they could get free cash to improve their surroundings.
“Some of the projects we see, landscaping, water quality projects, enhancing preserves, community strengthening, neighborhood signage and disaster preparedness projects," said Jane Grogg, Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Services Manager.
You can get up to $10,000 per project. It’s a matching grant--that you can match in cash or “sweat equity.”
For more information, call your local government office. In Sarasota County, it’s 941-861-5000 or neighbor@scgov.net.
