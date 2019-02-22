Gold Rush BBQ’s Chuck Wagon Chili | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | February 22, 2019 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:26 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gold Rush BBQ Award Winning Chuck Wagon Chili

Gold Rush BBQ

Bob Overholser

Ingredients:

1 Lg. Spanish onion chopped

4 ribs celery diced

1 stick butter (or ¼ C. cooking oil)

½ bunch curly parsley cleaned and lightly chopped

1 tsp. salt

1 ½ tbs. coarse ground black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

3 tbs. dark chili powder

1 ½ tbs. granulated garlic

1 ½ tbs. chopped garlic

2 tsp. dried oregano

4 tbs. honey

¼ C. Worcestershire sauce

24 oz. (2 bottler) dark beer (amber bock preferred)

12 oz. can of the following:

Roasted chilies

Tomato sauce

Diced tomato

Black beans

Pinto beans

Kidney beans

Method

In a LARGE heavy bottomed stock pot

Sauté all veggies with butter, seasonings and parsley until onions soften a bit.

Blend honey and Worcestershire sauce in separate bowl. Slowly add beer to bowl.

Add mixture to sauté

Add chilies and tomato sauce

Let simmer for about 30 min. stirring occasionally.

Stir in diced tomatoes and all beans.

Let simmer for an additional 30 min. stirring occasionally.

Stir in your choice of browned ground beef or Gold Rush’s shredded beef brisket

Yield is approx. 1 gallon

