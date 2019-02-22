Gold Rush BBQ’s Chuck Wagon Chili | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gold Rush BBQ Award Winning Chuck Wagon Chili
Gold Rush BBQ
Bob Overholser
Ingredients:
1 Lg. Spanish onion chopped
4 ribs celery diced
1 stick butter (or ¼ C. cooking oil)
½ bunch curly parsley cleaned and lightly chopped
1 tsp. salt
1 ½ tbs. coarse ground black pepper
½ tsp. cayenne pepper
3 tbs. dark chili powder
1 ½ tbs. granulated garlic
1 ½ tbs. chopped garlic
2 tsp. dried oregano
4 tbs. honey
¼ C. Worcestershire sauce
24 oz. (2 bottler) dark beer (amber bock preferred)
12 oz. can of the following:
Roasted chilies
Tomato sauce
Diced tomato
Black beans
Pinto beans
Kidney beans
Method
In a LARGE heavy bottomed stock pot
Sauté all veggies with butter, seasonings and parsley until onions soften a bit.
Blend honey and Worcestershire sauce in separate bowl. Slowly add beer to bowl.
Add mixture to sauté
Add chilies and tomato sauce
Let simmer for about 30 min. stirring occasionally.
Stir in diced tomatoes and all beans.
Let simmer for an additional 30 min. stirring occasionally.
Stir in your choice of browned ground beef or Gold Rush’s shredded beef brisket
Yield is approx. 1 gallon
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.