State Senate president concerned about DeSantis proposal on prescription drugs

FLORIDA (WWSB) - Two days after Governor Ron DeSantis announced a plan to begin importing drugs from Canada, Senate President Bill Galvano on Friday questioned part of the proposal.
Galvano says that he is on board with portions of the governor’s plan that involve the possibility of buying drugs from Canada for Medicaid and prison health care. However, he has his concerns about a proposal that would allow residents to access imported drugs.
“I’m all about safe, more affordable prescriptions," Galvano said. "But, we have to be cautious that we are not legislating at the state level that which is the province of the federal government.”
Galvano is worried about the proposed regulatory structure of the “International Prescription Drug Importation Program.” Under the plan, pharmacies and wholesale drug distributors located outside the United States could export drugs to pharmacists, pharmacies and wholesale drug distributors who would be registered with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
