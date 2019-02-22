Florida waves appear to finally be free of toxic red tide

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The coastal waters of Florida appear to no longer have to deal with the devastating red tide bloom that began in October 2017.
A report was released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission on Wednesday that said the toxic algae were no longer present in water samples collected anywhere in the state.
The bloom caused respiratory irritations in people and killed vast numbers of sea turtles, manatees dolphins and fish.
The cause of red tide comes through an organism called Karenia brevis, which occurs naturally in the waters off Florida.
In a Herald-Tribune report , University of South Florida red tide expert Robert Weisberg said currents that swept the organisms up from deep offshore waters toward shore have stopped and there's no evidence more toxic algae is growing.
Conservation groups are working with officials to replenish fish stocks decimated by the red tide.
