First Alert Weather:Continued warm and mostly dry till next week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It will be warm and mostly dry into the weekend as high pressure remains the weather driver. Dry air aloft will limit the rain fall amounts as only a few isolated inland showers form this afternoon. The evening should be lovely with warm temperatures and gentle breezes.
Over the weekend the trend for warm weather and mostly sunny skies will continue. Late on Sunday a weak front will approach and winds will pick up a bit and skies become increasingly cloudy. The front will stall over us with a slight chance for showers. Bits of energy will drift across the Gulf in the new work week and bring better rain chances. It will not be a rain out but the best chance for scattered showers will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Long range models suggest a stronger front will bring better rain chances by one week from this coming Saturday.
