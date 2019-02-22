First Alert Weather:Continued warm and mostly dry till next week

Over the weekend the trend for warm weather and mostly sunny skies will continue. Late on Sunday a weak front will approach and winds will pick up a bit and skies become increasingly cloudy. The front will stall over us with a slight chance for showers. Bits of energy will drift across the Gulf in the new work week and bring better rain chances. It will not be a rain out but the best chance for scattered showers will be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Long range models suggest a stronger front will bring better rain chances by one week from this coming Saturday.