Coconut Scallops and Prawn Moqueca from Michael’s on East & Make-A-Wish | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | February 22, 2019 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 2:53 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “Coconut Scallops and Prawn Moqueca”

Carrots, Roasted Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, in Light Coconut Broth

By Executive Chef Jamil Piñeda, Michael’s on East

Serves 4

4 each Scallops

4 each prawn, deveined

4oz of olive oil

½ cup of onion, sliced to ½ cm thickness

½ teaspoon of cumin seeds

½ cup sliced roasted carrot ½ cm thickness

1 pinch of red chili pepper

1 tablespoon of garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of ginger, finely chopped

8 halves of roasted plum tomatoes

12 oz of coconut milk

8 oz of heavy cream

4 oz white wine

2oz of lime juice

Salt and Pepper to Taste

2 oz chopped Cilantro

Method

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based sauté pan and seared the scallops on one side add the sliced onions and cumin seeds

Cook for 2 minutes, being careful not to color the onions

Add the sliced carrots and cook for a further 1 minute

Stir in the red crushed peppers, garlic, ginger and for cook for 1 minute

Pour in the coconut milk, cream, lime juice, salt and bring to the boil

Once boiling, lower the heat and simmer, add the prawns and tomatoes, simmer gently in the sauce for 3 minutes

Sprinkle over the Cilantro and serve immediately

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.