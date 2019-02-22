Coconut Scallops and Prawn Moqueca from Michael’s on East & Make-A-Wish | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “Coconut Scallops and Prawn Moqueca”
Carrots, Roasted Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Cilantro, in Light Coconut Broth
By Executive Chef Jamil Piñeda, Michael’s on East
Serves 4
4 each Scallops
4 each prawn, deveined
4oz of olive oil
½ cup of onion, sliced to ½ cm thickness
½ teaspoon of cumin seeds
½ cup sliced roasted carrot ½ cm thickness
1 pinch of red chili pepper
1 tablespoon of garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon of ginger, finely chopped
8 halves of roasted plum tomatoes
12 oz of coconut milk
8 oz of heavy cream
4 oz white wine
2oz of lime juice
Salt and Pepper to Taste
2 oz chopped Cilantro
Method
Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based sauté pan and seared the scallops on one side add the sliced onions and cumin seeds
Cook for 2 minutes, being careful not to color the onions
Add the sliced carrots and cook for a further 1 minute
Stir in the red crushed peppers, garlic, ginger and for cook for 1 minute
Pour in the coconut milk, cream, lime juice, salt and bring to the boil
Once boiling, lower the heat and simmer, add the prawns and tomatoes, simmer gently in the sauce for 3 minutes
Sprinkle over the Cilantro and serve immediately
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.