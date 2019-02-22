City of Sarasota does right by homeowner who paid for sewer services and never received them

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gertrude Diane Hicks has lived off of North Orange Avenue since 1997. For the past 20 years, she’s paid for sewer services, not knowing her house isn’t actually connected to city sewers.
She didn’t learn that there was an issue until last September, when her septic system acted up. Bill Riebe, the Utilities Director for the City of Sarasota, said a crew went out to investigate, but found no issues in the lines. They then did some more research and learned she had a septic system and isn’t connected at all.
You can’t live in the city without being connected to the sewer system. Riebe says he has no idea why Hicks’ home isn’t connected because it should be and their records indicate that it is. The home was built in the 1950s and he says they weren’t as strident about keeping records back then.
It’s been months since then, and Hicks’ septic system is now failing. She has sewage coming up all over her property. She called the city for help, but the way the statute reads, even if she’s not connected, she could still be held responsible to pay for sewer services. The statutes were read with the thought that everyone was connected – so Hicks’ situation is unprecedented. Either way, the city is coming in to help.
She will be reimbursed for all the sewer charges she’s incurred since 1997 – giving her around $10,000 to fix her system and get connected to the city’s sewer system. She will then have to hire a private plumber to clean out the septic system.
