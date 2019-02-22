All Faiths Food Bank kicks off annual new walk to end summer hunger

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The All Faiths Food Bank will kick off the Campaign Against Summer Hunger with a walk across the Ringling Bridge.
The first ever Walk to End Summer Hunger will be held on March 31st at 8:00 a.m. at JD Hamel Park. It will launch a six-week dollar for dollar match challenge of raising $1.4 million from April 1 through May 15 to fund food programs that are aiming to feed 40,000 children and their younger siblings who are at risk of going hungry over the summer.
The walk is open to the public and to community members of all ages. A $10 registration fee will include a t-shirt and lite breakfast. Registration is open until March 25th at www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
The campaign will also have two new Co-Chairs, Terri Vitale and Tommy Bernstein.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to co-chair the Campaign Against Summer Hunger and its Kick-off Walk on March 31,” Vitale said.
“The walk will be a fantastic way to bring excitement and enthusiasm to this effort to support the most vulnerable members of our community - our children and families. All Faiths Food Bank has the expertise and resources to serve our children and provide them the food and meals they so desperately need. We hope the community will rally behind this effort to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.”
“I am excited to co-chair the Campaign for 2019. The Summer Hunger Programs have proven invaluable for the kids who are food challenged in the summer and no longer receiving their regular meals at school," Bernstein said. “The kickoff walk will be an exciting way to start our public Campaign and energize the community.”
For more information or to register for the Walk to End Summer Hunger visit www.allfaithsfoodbank.org.
