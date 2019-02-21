VIDEO: Police release jailhouse intake video in case where family alleges excessive force

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Hours after the family of 40-year-old Govinda Howell called for transparency into the investigation of what happened to their loved one after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop in Sarasota, police responded by releasing the jailhouse intake video.
Police say the unredacted video shows what happened after Howell was brought back to the station following a traffic stop on Sunday, February 17. Howell was in a vehicle that was pulled over at 23rd and Maple Avenue after police say the driver was stopped in the middle of the road, drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of 23rd Street to the intersection of Maple Avenue, then failed to stop for a stop sign.
When officers activated their lights, they say they saw Howell turn around from the rear of the vehicle to look at officers and then begin to make furtive movements around the seat in front of him. Officers say they told Howell to show them his hands, but he ignored their commands and continued to reach for something under the front passenger seat.
Police say that's when they told Howell to step out of the vehicle and put his hands up. When he didn't, for safety reasons officers say they removed him from the vehicle to pat him down.
In the video, you can hear Howell yelling at officers to "tell him why" throughout the whole process. Officers say Howell was extremely agitated and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
A crowd quickly gathers around officers as several of them force a man to the ground and attempt to restrain him. Witnesses can be heard telling officers that Howell is handicapped.
His family says he suffers from a mental disorder and was unable to comply because he was scared and unaware of what was happening.
Jason Bradley was there. He says he saw the police hitting and choking Howell. “You can hear me on there saying, ‘The guy is handicapped, the guy is handicapped.’ So from there on the cops ended up grabbing him, throwing him to the ground. I saw physical blows with six guys on one guy, punching him," he described.
Gilda Williams, woman who raised Howell, says he’s now in a coma at the ICU. “It’s about that boy’s life. I’m not standing here for any money. I’m standing up for him, that he gets better. I hope he wakes up; I hope he opens his eyes. That’s what I want," she said.
The family held a press conference with their attorney on Thursday, asking the police for transparency. They said they’ve been unable to see Howell in the hospital to see any possible injuries or determine his condition.
Police say Howell resisted arrest but was ultimately put into handcuffs and during the struggle, Howell put narcotics in his mouth to chew and destroy them. Officers weren’t able to recover any of the narcotics they say Howell consumed.
In the jail intake video, you can see officers processing Howell before strapping him to a gurney. Police say Howell was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for narcotics consumption and that he is listed in good condition.
Howell is facing charges of resisting a law enforcement officers without violence. Below is his mug shot, which was taken before he was transported to the hospital.
