VIDEO: Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on U.S. 301

SARASOTA (WWSB) - There was a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a semi this morning on U.S. 301 South approaching Tallevast Road in Sarasota.
The motorcyclist was killed in the crash and has been identified as Jason Tasler Ward of Bradenton. The driver of the semi was identidentified as Christopher Lee Morrow of Zephyrhills, Fla.
According to police, Ward was traveling southbound on U.S. 301 and occupying the left traveling lane while approaching Tallevast Road. Morrow was southbound on U.S. 301 and lawfully stopped for a steady red traffic signal located at the Tallevast Road intersection.
Ward was passing slower traffic that was directly in front of him on the left and the “Left Turn Only” lane. Ward re-entered the left travel lane of U.S. 301 and then he struck the right rear of Morrow’s trailer. Ward was pronounced dead on the scene and no details are available on if the family has been notified.
This was not a drug or alcohol related accident.
