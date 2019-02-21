Update on FDOT I-75 construction projects

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - The Florida Department of transportation says that the construction project at I-75 and State Road 70 is ahead of schedule.
The purpose of the project is to enhance safety, increase capacity, and prepare for the future I-75 build-out. The improvements that are being made at the I-75 and State Road 70 interchange include replacing and widening of the interstate entrance and exit ramps, the adding of emergency stopping sites on the exit ramps, replacing the bridge over State Road 70, and widening the bridge over the Braden River. Noise walls will also be put in and a sidewalk and wider bike lanes will be added as well. The cost of the project is about $80 million and it should be complete by spring of 2021
As for the construction project at I-75 and SR 64, FDOT says it will be complete by this April. They are reconstructing the existing I-75 at state road 64 interchange, converting from a partial cloverleaf design to a modified diamond interchange design, and providing for a future 10-lane roadway along I-75. There will also be five foot sidewalks and seven foot bike lanes on State Road 64. This project costs about $39.1 million.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.