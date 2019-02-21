Update on FDOT I-75 construction projects

The purpose of the project is to enhance safety, increase capacity, and prepare for the future I-75 build-out. The improvements that are being made at the I-75 and State Road 70 interchange include replacing and widening of the interstate entrance and exit ramps, the adding of emergency stopping sites on the exit ramps, replacing the bridge over State Road 70, and widening the bridge over the Braden River. Noise walls will also be put in and a sidewalk and wider bike lanes will be added as well. The cost of the project is about $80 million and it should be complete by spring of 2021