Suncoast turns out for Make A Wish fundraiser

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two hundred and fifty people filled “Michael’s on East” for a sold-out fundraiser for the South Florida “Make A Wish” foundation. The theme, “Cooking for Wishes: A Toast of the Sea.”
The Regional Director says this is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.
“I love this event, you just know how we’re making an impact in these families lives. We get behind the wish of the child, not the parents, it’s the child we work with to make sure we grant that child’s wish," said Rebecca Blitz.
“Make A Wish America" began in 1980 and has since grated 285,000 wishes.
