Sanitary sewer services smoking test scheduled for Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - The City of Venice will be having a contractor performing smoke testing on the sanitary sewer services in some areas of the island of Venice from Feb. 25-March 1. Testing will begin at 8:30 a.m permitting the weather.
This smoke test is part of the Venice Utilities Department’s continuing effort to provide a safe, economical, efficient and environmentally sound sewer system throughout Venice. The smoke testing procedure has been recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an effective means of identifying problem areas in the sewer system.
This test, which involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines, will check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard, and should not enter any home or business unless there is defective plumbing or dried-up sink traps or floor drains.
The smoke used for this test is manufactured for this purpose and leaves no residuals or stains and has no effect on plants and animals. Direct contact with the smoke may cause minor respiratory irritation in some people.
Anyone who suffers from a heart condition, asthma, emphysema, or some other respiratory condition and are planning to stay in the building during testing should notify USSI immediately at 941-926-2646.
Some sewer lines and manholes are located along back yard or side year easements. Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crew may need to enter a property to access the sewer lines and manholes. Homeowners do not need to be present and workers will not enter any homes or disturb any properties.
Prior to testing everyone should pour two gallons of water in any seldom-used sinks or floor drains to prevent sewer gases, smoke or odors from entering the premises. If smoke does enter your home during testing, you should immediately remove yourself from the building and notify the crews that are conducting the test.
Smoke that is coming from the vent stacks on houses is normal. However, smoke coming from holes in the ground is not normal and is considered a defect and they all should be photographed and logged.
For further information about testing contact the City’s contractor at 941-926-2646.
