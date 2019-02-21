Pollen count remains high just like the temperatures and not going away through Sunday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - You may have noticed people sneezing a little more than usual as of late. That may be due to the high tree pollen that has blanketed the Suncoast this past week. We need some rain to wash out the air and that won’t really happen until late Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
A weak cold front to move down the State on Sunday and bring a chance for a some rain mainly later in the day. This front pulls up stationary on Monday over Central Florida. That means we stay on the warm side of the front. A weak disturbance moves across the front on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing some scattered showers mainly on those two days.
• Slight chance for afternoon inland showers Friday
• Temperatures running 10 degrees above average through the weekend
• Front to bring and increase in cloudiness and chance for rain next week
The front will not cool things down all that much in fact they will still be a few degrees above average through next week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s as opposed to the mid 80s which we have been seeing all this week.
The pollen count is high due to the unseasonably warm weather we have had this February. Tree pollen has been the highest with Juniper and oak trees being the culprits. The forecast is calling for pollen to remain in the high to very high category through the weekend. There may be some relief as the rain moves in on Tuesday.
For Friday expect more of the same with highs around 80 at the beaches and low to mid 80s elsewhere. There will be a slight chance for a few late afternoon showers, mainly inland moving northward.
