Police: Convicted felon arrested after running into traffic to flee away from deputies

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man who is a convicted felon with six outstanding warrants after he ran across the interstate on foot to flee away from them and he also struck patrol cars.
The man has been identified as Joey Hoflock of Lakewood Ranch. He is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude, and two counts of resisting arrest. Hoflock had six wanrrants for theft and robbery at the time of his arrest.
He also previously served in prison for similar crimes.
According to reports, deputies made contact with Hoflock on Thursday, just before 3:00 p.m., in the 2100 block of N. Washington Boulevard in Sarasota. As deputies attempted to take him into custody, Hoflock started his vehicle and rammed into a patrol car which forced the deputy to jump out of the way.
Hoflock fled away from the scene but deputies located him in the area of N. Lockwood Ridge Road and University Parkway. The pursuit took a turn onto Cattlemen Road where Hoflock struck another deputy’s car. He then left his damaged vehicle and proceeded run on foot across the southbound lanes of I-75.
The agency’s K-9 and Aviation Units responded to assist deputies who eventually took Hoflock into custody. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail while the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
