One man arrested for drugs in North Port after police launch investigation of his home

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - North Port Police want people to know “buying drugs is officially harder."
One home that was considered a problem for the community is now under investigation after one man was arrested in North Port.
A drug investigation is underway after a search warrant was put in effect on Compton Lane by the North Port Police Department Special Investigation Unit with assistance from the Special Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit.
On Thursday morning, police issued a search warrant for Johnathan D. Murray and his residence.
North Port Police say the street address is a familiar site because the person who owned the property before was a problem.
That suspect who owned the property before was arrested and moved out. Police say a new tenant moved in and continued to cause issues.
Murray was arrested Thursday without issue.
He is charged with four counts for sale of a controlled substance and one count of use of a two way device to facilitate a felony.
Upon his arrest he was found in possession of another controlled substance and is being charged accordingly.
