New housing community announces it’s the newest addition to East Clark Road

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Surprise! More homes coming to Sarasota. A new developer has announced it’s bringing two new communities to Clark road, three miles east of I-75.
The big trucks were hard at work to complete a pretty big job. The project makes up 2,000 acres, which is the equivalent of six Busch Gardens theme parks, put together.
When it’s done, it’ll be one of the largest developments in Sarasota County.
“I guess I have mixed feelings," said Bob Macdonald. He’s lived in the neighboring community off of Clark Road for three years and said he sees both the good and the bad in the area’s growth.
“I mean, it’s nice to see what were vacant lots, being made use of, but by the same token, you get concerned that there’s so much activity that, is Sarasota going to be like Naples in another 10 years or so?" he questioned. "So that would be something of a concern.”
Taylor Morrison is the national homebuilder and developer behind this project. They’ll be building two communities. One is Esplanade at Skye Ranch and the other is Cassia at Skye Ranch, for a total of 4,000 luxury multi and single family homes.
It’s going up quick. The plan is to have people start moving into the development come December.
“With so many homes going up in this immediate vicinity, one has to wonder if they’re going to have to do major widening of Clark Road or other roads in the area to handle the increased traffic," said Macdonald.
The Florida Department of Transportation said it has numerous roundabouts in the works to help with that.
One will be constructed right at the intersection of Lorraine and Clark Road (also referred to as SR 72) where this new development sits. Here is a list from FDOT of the other projects in the works for that area.
SR 72 @ Lorraine – The County has a project to construct a roundabout at this intersection.
SR 72 @ Ibis Rd – FDOT has construction for a roundabout programmed in FY 2020/2021.
SR 72 @ Proctor Rd/Dove Ave - FDOT has construction for a roundabout programmed in FY 2020/2021.
I-75 @ SR 72 Interchange – FDOT has an interchanges construction project programmed in FY 2020/2021.
At this time, FDOT said it does not have any projects to widen SR 72 within our five- year Tentative Work Program. (please see attached)
“Growth is totally out of control," said Dan Lobeck, the president of community organization, “Control Growth Now.”
While some are excited about the expansion, Lobeck said he wants a new Board of County Commissioners that will limit these new developments.
“I’m calling for integrity 2020, lets elect some County Commissioners that have a reign on urban sprawl,” Lobeck said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.