Mother of Jabez Spann’s speaks out about her son’s death

Police used dental records to identify the body of Jabez Spann. Sarasota police says a man called 911 after finding remains along a fence where he was working. His family members believe his disappearance is connected to the homicide of Travis Combs that Spann allegedly witnessed. His mom Tawana’s only thoughts are with her son. “Those last moments that you caused him, that you did to him when he was helpless and couldn’t call on anybody....that’s what i want to see justice for.”