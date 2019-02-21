Mother of Jabez Spann’s speaks out about her son’s death

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After the remains of missing Sarasota teenager Jabez Spann were found in northern Manatee County, his family is looking for answers. The teen was last seen alive Labor Day weekend in 2017 in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Now, a grief stricken mother is trying to find justice. She said, “We’re going to move forward in the hopes that they can find whoever did this.”
Police used dental records to identify the body of Jabez Spann. Sarasota police says a man called 911 after finding remains along a fence where he was working. His family members believe his disappearance is connected to the homicide of Travis Combs that Spann allegedly witnessed. His mom Tawana’s only thoughts are with her son. “Those last moments that you caused him, that you did to him when he was helpless and couldn’t call on anybody....that’s what i want to see justice for.”
Activist Wayne Washington said, “You can’t just hurt a child in our community and think that you can live live and everything is going going to be sweet.”
He has been heavily invested in the search for Spann. For him the recent news is bittersweet.
“The emotions are very high because I wish that he was alive, but by the family finally finding him they can get the closure that they need as a family.”
The case now changes from a missing person case to a death investigation. His family pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward.
Spann said, “We got some closure. we’re going to put him in peace and lay him to rest. We’re not done.”
