More like early June around the Suncoast as temperatures soar into the mid 80s

SARASOTA (WWSB) - With a high of 86 degrees today and humidity running high it felt more like early June today and the warm weather is expected to continue again on Thursday. With a wind out of the south at 5-10 mph don’t expect much fog to develop overnight.
• Near record breaking highs through Friday
• Little chance for rain through Saturday
• Clouds and rain chances increase late Sunday through Wednesday
Look for partly cloudy skies on Thursday with winds out of the SSE at 5-10 mph. There is a small chance for an inland shower or two in the late afternoon due to the excessive warmth. The few showers that do pop up will be small and isolated.
Same holds true for Friday with highs in the mid 80s inland and upper 70s to low 80s on the beach.
Late Sunday a weak cold front moves in and then pulls up stationary on Monday across the Suncoast. This front will bring an increase in cloudiness through Wednesday along with a few showers now and again a few minor disturbances move across the front.
Temperatures will not drop all that much with this front. We will see highs in the mid to upper 70s as opposed to mid 80s.
