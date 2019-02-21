Michael’s Bowtie Chicken Pasta

By Judi Gallagher | February 21, 2019 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 1:45 PM

Ingredients:

  • ½ oz Blended Oil
  • ¼ tbsp Chopped Garlic
  • ¾ oz Rendered Pancetta
  • 1 oz Shiitake Mushrooms
  • 4 oz Diced Marinated Roasted Chicken (recipe follows)
  • ¾ oz Sundried Tomatoes
  • 1 oz White Wine
  • 6 oz Heavy Cream
  • 8 oz Bow Tie Pasta
  • 1½ oz Grated Parmesan Cheese for Dish, 1/2 oz for Garnish
  • ½ oz Julienne Snow Peas Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta until al  dente, reserve
  2. Heat blended oil in  sauté pan over medium heat. Add pancetta, then garlic and sauté until  garlic is golden brown. 
  3. Add mushrooms,  chicken and sundried tomatoes. Cook  for 30 seconds then deglaze with white wine. 
  4. Add cream, then  cheese and cook until thickened. As sauce thickens, immerse pasta in  boiling water for 15 seconds to heat, strain, then add to sauté pan. Add  Parmesan cheese and sauté until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
  5. Season to taste with  salt and pepper then place in a pasta serving bowl. Garnish with julienne  snow peas and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Marinade

Ingredients:

  • ¼ tsp Powdered Ginger
  • 1 cup Teriyaki Sauce
  • ½ tbsp Sesame Oil
  • ¾ tbsp Dark Mushroom Soy
  • ½ tbsp Chopped Garlic
  • 1 tbsp Brown Sugar 

Directions:

  1. Marinate 8 oz chicken  breast in chicken marinade for 30 minutes. Season with salt and  pepper. 
  2. Mark on grill, roast  in 350 degree oven until moist and tender, about ten minutes.
  3. Cut chicken into  medium diced sections for pasta.

