Michael’s Bowtie Chicken Pasta

Ingredients:
- ½ oz Blended Oil
- ¼ tbsp Chopped Garlic
- ¾ oz Rendered Pancetta
- 1 oz Shiitake Mushrooms
- 4 oz Diced Marinated Roasted Chicken (recipe follows)
- ¾ oz Sundried Tomatoes
- 1 oz White Wine
- 6 oz Heavy Cream
- 8 oz Bow Tie Pasta
- 1½ oz Grated Parmesan Cheese for Dish, 1/2 oz for Garnish
- ½ oz Julienne Snow Peas Salt and Pepper to Taste
Directions:
- Cook pasta until al dente, reserve
- Heat blended oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Add pancetta, then garlic and sauté until garlic is golden brown.
- Add mushrooms, chicken and sundried tomatoes. Cook for 30 seconds then deglaze with white wine.
- Add cream, then cheese and cook until thickened. As sauce thickens, immerse pasta in boiling water for 15 seconds to heat, strain, then add to sauté pan. Add Parmesan cheese and sauté until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper then place in a pasta serving bowl. Garnish with julienne snow peas and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Marinade
Ingredients:
- ¼ tsp Powdered Ginger
- 1 cup Teriyaki Sauce
- ½ tbsp Sesame Oil
- ¾ tbsp Dark Mushroom Soy
- ½ tbsp Chopped Garlic
- 1 tbsp Brown Sugar
Directions:
- Marinate 8 oz chicken breast in chicken marinade for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Mark on grill, roast in 350 degree oven until moist and tender, about ten minutes.
- Cut chicken into medium diced sections for pasta.
