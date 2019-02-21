Gas prices to increase in the coming days

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Gas prices are expected to rise anywhere from ten to twenty cents a gallon within the upcoming days.
Right now the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is Florida is two dollars and twenty three cents a gallon. That’s thirty four cents less than a year ago.
The reasons for the rise in gas prices is because of news that O-Pec is making good on it’s promise to cut production and reports of refinery issues at multiple plants in the northeast and also refineries are entering their maintenance season.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.