First Alert Weather: More warm weather into the weekend then some changes

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure builds and drives our forecast for the next several days. Temperatures will remain well above the average by about 10 degrees. There will be only small chances for a shower or two each afternoon and mostly in inland locations. The next front that might bring slightly cooler weather will come our way this weekend.
On Sunday a front will approach and stall over us. The front may bring a Sunday night shower but significant rain is not likely. However, the winds aloft will become west to east and an impulse in the atmosphere will drive a cluster of showers from the western Gulf to Florida. This will give us our best rain chance day on Tuesday of all the days in the seven days ahead.
