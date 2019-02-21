Early voting set for March 12 for Longboat Key and Holiday Park elections

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The early voting schedule is released for Longboat Key and Holiday elections by the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
On Mon. March 12, early voting for the Town of Longboat Key and Holiday Park Park and Recreation District elections will take place.
March 4 through Sat., March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the early voting period:
- Longboat Key voters may cast their ballots at the Longboat Key Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key.
- Holiday Park voters may cast their ballots at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 13640 Tamiami Trail (Biscayne Plaza), North Port.
Florida Law requires voters to present a current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:
- Florida driver license
- Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID
- Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.
- Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality
If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature. A voter who appears at a polling location without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
Voters who have questions may contact the supervisor of elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
