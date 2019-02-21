Deputies allegedly in search of driver of smashed Toyota on North Cattlemen Road

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Deputies are surrounding the scene of a smashed up car North Cattlemen Road in Sarasota County and are allegedly in search of the driver who was in the car.
Reports say that there was a chase involving police and the driver of the car. The model of the car is Toyota. The scene is taking place at the area of Nathan Benderson Park.
The car has damage on right side of the car and a tire also appears to have blown out. The tire has been placed on the hood of the Toyota.
Further information will be provided when more details are available.
