Construction now underway for new roundabout in Sarasota County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Another busy intersection in Sarasota County will soon have a roundabout.
This week, crews started constructing a roundabout at the Honore Avenue and Ashton Road intersection.
Once completed, it will replace the 4-way stop.
According to the county, the new single-lane roundabout will improve the traffic flow to accommodate future growth and provide a more pedestrian-friendly intersection for school children and other pedestrians.
The project also includes utility improvements, storm drain, curb, gutter, sidewalks, signage, lighting, irrigation, and landscaping.
Work is scheduled to be complete in Spring of 2020.
