4-year-old boy loves to ‘jump’ on trampoline in his wheelchair

FARGO, ND (KVRR/CNN/Gray News) – Like a lot of children, Wyatt loves taking his turn on a trampoline.
“Faster,” the smiling 4-year-old said while bouncing up and down.
Wyatt has become a social media sensation for jumping in a wheelchair at a trampoline park.
"This video has just been, it’s been incredible,” said Kim Pladson with TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics. The facility welcomes children of all abilities.
Facebook video has been viewed by millions of people.
"I didn't think it was even possible that a wheelchair could jump on a trampoline,” said Wyatt’s mom Allison Burggraff.
But it is possible, and he loves it, not letting let spina bifida, a birth defect of the spine, or being in a wheelchair stop him from reaching new heights.
"I think it's pretty hard not to think that Wyatt with his glasses bumping up and down on his face and yelling to go faster or higher wasn't something that wasn't going to capture your heart," Pladson said.
Wyatt’s been going to TNT Fitness once a week for the last two years, according to his mom.
"Every day we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs and really they're able to tap into potential that their parents didn't even know they had," Burggraff said.
That’s the goal of their program, according to Pladson, who’s excited by the opportunity created by the viral video.
"If we can help transform other communities by our knowledge and to help bring this to other gyms so all children can be inclusive with all abilities, I think that would be something short of amazing."
