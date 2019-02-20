Thousands of Redfish released into Little Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Coastal Conservation Association drove down from Citrus County this morning to release over 2,000 adult and juvenile Redfish into the waters off South Siesta Key. This is in direct response to the tons of fish killed by Red Tide over the last year in Sarasota County.
“It’s been done up in Citrus County with the mariculture center for over 20 years. But this is the first time in a Red Tide recovery effort that we’ve done this," said CCA’s Brian Gorski.
Twenty adult Redfish were walked down to the water, one by one in a bag full of water, while the smaller fish were sent through a large pipe into the water.
