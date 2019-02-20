Thousands of Redfish to be released in Suncoast waters.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Around 2,000 Redfish will be released in waters off a Suncoast beach Wednesday morning.
Last year's red tide outbreak killed thousands of fish in Florida waters.
Now efforts are underway to replenish the Redfish population.
The Coastal Conservation Association of Florida is working with Duke Energy to produce a new generation of Redfish in their Mariculture Center at Crystal River.
They will be releasing 16,000 Redfish in the eight counties of Florida that were affected by red tide the most, including Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Each county will receive 2,000 juvenile Redfish and 25 adult Redfish.
The group has already begun releasing the Redfish in counties north of the Suncoast.
On Wednesday morning, they will release the Redfish at Turtle Beach in Sarasota County around 11:00 a.m.
