Skeletal remains of missing teen Jabez Spann found in Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The skeletal remains of Jabez Spann, a teen who went missing from his family’s front lawn on September 4, 2017, have been found in Manatee County.
Tuesday night at a joint press conference, Sarasota Police and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Spann’s skeletal remains were found Saturday. Police say around 4:30pm, a man working on a fence line found the remains in Manatee County, west of I-75, and called 911.
The remains were tested and police say they matched Spann. It’s unknown how long the remains, which were fully skeletal, were there or if they were transported to the rural area. Police say it was not an area Spann was known to frequent and the area was outside their search area.
Police continue to handle this as a death investigation and say the location of the remains will not be revealed.
Spann was 14-years-old when he disappeared on Labor Day. He was last seen at a candlelight vigil on 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue in Sarasota, just two blocks away from his home.
A witness saw Spann with two other boys at around one in the morning that night; he disappeared just hours later.
Spann’s mother, Tawana Spann, says she believes her son witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs and believes someone associated with the murder did something to her son.
Over the last year and a half, Sarasota Police and the FBI estimate they’ve received about 100 tips in the case, all leading to dead ends.
The reward money for any information leading to Spann grew to $50,000. Police say they will work with their partners to determine if and how it will be distributed.
Police say though finding Spann’s remains closes one part of their investigation, they still are asking anyone who has information on this case to come forward.
Below is a story from ABC7, marking the then one-year anniversary of Spann’s disappearance:
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.